Power Dynamos beat Nkana 3-0 away on Saturday in a lopsided Kitwe Derby in Wusakile.

Nkana went home as the unfortunate punching bag that Power vented their woes to ended its six match winless drought and record their first league win in 2021.

Mukuka Mulenga, Spencer Sautu and Kennedy Musonda scored in this convincing display against a Nkana side seemingly still jetlagged 72 hours after arriving from Morocco where they successfully secured their CAF Confederation Cup group qualification.

Power took an effortless 2-0 halftime lead through Mukuka in the 4th minute and Sautu in the 37th minute as Nkana chased the visitors shadows.

Nkana’s best opportunity of the first half came in the 30th minute when Obeddy Masumbuko’s superb long-range volley was kept out by Jackson Kakunta who made a breathtaking diving save.

Power didn’t slow the pace when they returned from the break and choking the midfield and outpassing Nkana.

The visitors vice-grip tighted in the 66th minute when Musonda sliced his way through Nkana’s stationary defence to produce a cheeky tap-in beyond goalkeeper Talbert Shumba.

Meanwhile, Nkana striker Simon Mulenga’s dreams of a debut Kitwe Derby goal were extinguished when his 73rd minute shot came off the post.

The result left Nkana still without a Derby home win in the league since May 2015 where they have a draw and four successive defeats in Wusakile against Power.