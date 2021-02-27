9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, February 27, 2021
Updated:

Kampyongo assures the nation of peace during and after August 12 general elections

Home Affairs Minister, Stephen Kampyongo has assured the country of continued peace and tranquility as the country heads for general polls on 12 August, 2021.

Speaking when he commissioned the newly upgraded Mapalo police station, Mr. Kampyongo said that his ministry will also continue rendering the necessary support to the men and women in uniforms.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Kampyongo has also instructed the police command on the Copperbelt to deal with any perpetuators of violence, political cadres inclusive, irrespective of the party they belong to.

The minister has advised police officers to acquaint themselves with the new technology that the ministry is implementing for them to effectively execute their duties.

He likewise directed the Copperbelt Police Commissioner, Elias Chushi to ensure that officers are deployed to the station immediately.

“Commissioner ensure that officers are deployed immediately. I appeal to you that the President has given instructions that you serve the people without fear. Deal with perpetrators of violence without looking at the color or political affiliation,” Mr. Kampyongo said.

Mr. Kampyongo said government is working hard to change the way of policing adding that he is a happy minister to see police officers operating in conducive environments.

And Ndola Central Member of Parliament, Emmanuel Mulenga said there can never be development without peace.

Mr. Mulenga explained that Chipulukusu compound has grown in population and a modern police station was a necessity.

The Lawmaker , who is also Minister of Youth and Sports, has since appealed to his Home Affairs counterpart to help the station with a vehicle to enhance operations.

“Without a vehicle, these officers will not be able to execute their duties effectively. So the police need to work well because this area borders with DRC where people even smuggle mealie meal,” Mr. Mulenga said.

And speaking earlier, Copperbelt Province Minister, Japhen Mwakalombe said the police station will not only enhance security in the area but also attract investors, thus contributing to job creation.

Mr. Mwakalombe said there is no investor who can bring their business in an area that is not safe.

“For me I just see job creation here, because investors will now come here, security has been a major cry. So the coming of this police station will create business opportunities, that will result in job creation,” Mr. Mwakalombe said.

Meanwhile, Copperbelt Police Commissioner, Elias Chushi said the station will help to prevent crime, which he added was cheaper to prevent than crime investigating.

Mr. Chushi told his officers to appreciate the efforts by government by reciprocating with improved security.

