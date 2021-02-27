9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, February 27, 2021
Rural News
President Lungu expected in Northern Province today for a 1 day official visit

By Chief Editor
President Edgar Lungu is today expected in Kasama District, Northern Province for a one day official visit.

Northern Province Minister, Chungu Bwalya says the President will be in the district to among other things officially open the Patriotic Front(PF) provincial conference.

“President Lungu who is also PF President will touch down at Kasama Airport at 10:00 hours and thereafter officially open the provincial conference which will culminate in the election of the new provincial committee,” he said.

Mr Bwalya who is also PF Provincial Chairperson said the elective conference will be held in two venues within Kasama and will be conducted virtually.

“The teams will be split into two, with one team stationed at Kasama Boys while the other will be at Kasama College of Education. The meetings will be held virtually and the groups will be using the screen to discuss with each other,” he said.

He explained that the delegates have been split into two as a way of encouraging social distance in view of the COVID-19.

Mr Bwalya has further announced that there will be some restrictions in the number of people to be allowed at the airport.

“We expect some restrictions in the number of people who will come to receive the President not because of anything but due to COVID-19. However, we expect all the people who will come to put on face masks, observe social distance,” he said.

President Lungu is expected to proceed to Mansa in Luapula Province after his engagements in Kasama.

  3. Kambwili is right, UPND should field its own candidates. NDC own candidates.
    UPND don’t need any other political parties, they are not bringing more than 50 members anyway, Alliance is only giving them 50 troubles, and Zambia will lose again.

  5. With this totally collapsed economy by the PF and even before covid, is this party still supposed to be conducting conferences. Isn’t this party supposed to be resigning on its own instead of allowing a President who has clearly failed to continue to use tax payers money travelling to these provinces

  6. Nostra, the only person dying of covid are black f00ls like you there abroad. We have read reports that black and ethnic minorities like you are more likely to succumb to covid due to low standards of life for negros like you.

    Meanwhile the president is doing his job diligently while hh continues playing around on social media. Ka under five

