President Edgar Lungu is today expected in Kasama District, Northern Province for a one day official visit.

Northern Province Minister, Chungu Bwalya says the President will be in the district to among other things officially open the Patriotic Front(PF) provincial conference.

“President Lungu who is also PF President will touch down at Kasama Airport at 10:00 hours and thereafter officially open the provincial conference which will culminate in the election of the new provincial committee,” he said.

Mr Bwalya who is also PF Provincial Chairperson said the elective conference will be held in two venues within Kasama and will be conducted virtually.

“The teams will be split into two, with one team stationed at Kasama Boys while the other will be at Kasama College of Education. The meetings will be held virtually and the groups will be using the screen to discuss with each other,” he said.

He explained that the delegates have been split into two as a way of encouraging social distance in view of the COVID-19.

Mr Bwalya has further announced that there will be some restrictions in the number of people to be allowed at the airport.

“We expect some restrictions in the number of people who will come to receive the President not because of anything but due to COVID-19. However, we expect all the people who will come to put on face masks, observe social distance,” he said.

President Lungu is expected to proceed to Mansa in Luapula Province after his engagements in Kasama.