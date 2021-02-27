By Peter Sinkamba Green Party President
I usually avoid commenting on internal issues concerning other political parties. However, this issue concerning the UPND Alliance is too serious to ignore.
My comment is not on their choice of the leader who will represent the Alliance in the upcoming election. Rather, it is on the proposed litigation. I understand that one NDC faction wants to go to court to stop the other faction from holding their Central Committee Meeting. I understand that they also want to stop the embattled leader Dr. Chishimba Kambwili from continuing to represent NDC as party president on account that he did not respect the outcome of the meeting where it was mutually agreed to field president Hakainde Hichilema as the UPND Alliance candidate.
If it is true that the Akafumba faction will go to court on this ground, that is likely to be suicidal because UPND or UPND Alliance may ultimately fail to field HH as a candidate. Here is why:
If CK files a counterclaim that he was unjustly denied a chance to be the Alliance presidential candidate, and in that regard applies for an injunction to stay the candidacy of HH on UPND or UPND Alliance until the determination of the court on who is the rightful person to represent the Alliance in the forthcoming elections, then that’s it for UPND unless the matter is ultimately determined by Supreme Court or Constitutional Court before the nominations day. And from my experience, it is unlikely that such a complex matter can be determined by the High Court, and the Court of Appeal and finally by the Supreme Court or Concourt in two months’ time considering that the nominations for presidential candidates are due early May.
I repeat: if the Akafumba faction makes a mistake to go to court to banish CK, and in turn, CK hits back with a counterclaim of the Alliance leadership, then it’s gonna be some interesting legal drama. Let’s watch this space.
I think Sinkamba has smoked something.
Firstly the UPND Alliance is not a legal organization or party, hence it can not be affected by NDC wrangle.
Secondly HH will not file nominations under the UPND Alliance but under UPND party so problem of any alliance partner and no legal effect other other partners.
In this case the UPND Alliance can even expel NDC has a party but still retain NDC members in their individual capabilities.
In other words the UPND Alliance is a grouping of mutual but none binding membership.
What do you expect from Under 5s?
How can I read an article by someone who was helping a corrupt rich minister pay his illegal salary he accrued from poor taxpayers in 2016 when there are students who can not pay tuition fees at UNZA and CBU.
Political Drama
This Peter Sinkamba was good, until started paying debts for crimes committed by PF ministers. Now regarded as drug Lord buying off law enforcement lead by his new best friend Kampyongo. Sounds like Colombia right?
I aint no lawyer , but it is mostly likely there are provisions in the alliance documentation to expell or stop one party from disrupting , sabotaging the whole alience ???
Instead of building the alliance to ensure,PF is booted out, he whose party has no parliamentary seat is busy sowing seeds of discontent. The UPND Alliance has no legal status. It is a loose arrangement. So am wondering when.people are saying all opposition MPs Will stand under the Alliance name. Someone please clarify for me.
If upnd was selfish like these other opposition parties, they would have simply teamed up with RB, pf would have not won the 2011 elections .
To listen to Peter Sinkamba is keen to mocking majority poor Zambians. This man smokes cannabis and in delusional bails out corrupt pf ministers. Not worthy listening to.