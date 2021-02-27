

By Peter Sinkamba Green Party President

I usually avoid commenting on internal issues concerning other political parties. However, this issue concerning the UPND Alliance is too serious to ignore.

My comment is not on their choice of the leader who will represent the Alliance in the upcoming election. Rather, it is on the proposed litigation. I understand that one NDC faction wants to go to court to stop the other faction from holding their Central Committee Meeting. I understand that they also want to stop the embattled leader Dr. Chishimba Kambwili from continuing to represent NDC as party president on account that he did not respect the outcome of the meeting where it was mutually agreed to field president Hakainde Hichilema as the UPND Alliance candidate.

If it is true that the Akafumba faction will go to court on this ground, that is likely to be suicidal because UPND or UPND Alliance may ultimately fail to field HH as a candidate. Here is why:

If CK files a counterclaim that he was unjustly denied a chance to be the Alliance presidential candidate, and in that regard applies for an injunction to stay the candidacy of HH on UPND or UPND Alliance until the determination of the court on who is the rightful person to represent the Alliance in the forthcoming elections, then that’s it for UPND unless the matter is ultimately determined by Supreme Court or Constitutional Court before the nominations day. And from my experience, it is unlikely that such a complex matter can be determined by the High Court, and the Court of Appeal and finally by the Supreme Court or Concourt in two months’ time considering that the nominations for presidential candidates are due early May.

I repeat: if the Akafumba faction makes a mistake to go to court to banish CK, and in turn, CK hits back with a counterclaim of the Alliance leadership, then it’s gonna be some interesting legal drama. Let’s watch this space.