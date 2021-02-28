Government has strongly advised Local contractors in Luapula Province to involve qualified engineers if they are to develop quality works resilient to climate change.

Provincial Minister Nickson Chilangwa observes that the failure to consult engineers is a major factor to shoddy works thereby making infrastructure susceptible especially during heavy storms.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Chilangwa was speaking when he visited St. Mary’s Secondary School where heavy rains have left trail of destruction.

‘ Government is incurring unnecessary expenditures on destroyed infrastructure due to poor workmanship, “ he said.

Accompanied by Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Charles Mushota, Mr. Chilangwa says the damage caused by the rains to the school infrastructure can partially be attributed to poor workmanship.

He explained that climate change is imposing new pressures on public infrastructure hence the need to engage engineers at every stage of construction.

And Mr. Chilangwa has revealed that government has already taken interventions to avert any danger of the disruption of learning at the institution.

And Mr. Mushota has directed engineers responsible for public infrastructure in the Province to keep a check on old infrastructure such as schools, bridges among others to avoid disasters.

Mr. Mushota warned that he will not accept poor workmanship by contractors when awarded contracts.

Meanwhile, School Head-teacher Florence Musawa of the children’s continued learning despite the destruction to some infrastructure.

Sr. Masuwa has allayed fears in the area that learning will be disrupted at the institution.