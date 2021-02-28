9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, February 28, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Government advises local contractors to engage engineers for quality works

By Chief Editor
44 views
0
General News Government advises local contractors to engage engineers for quality works
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Government has strongly advised Local contractors in Luapula Province to involve qualified engineers if they are to develop quality works resilient to climate change.

Provincial Minister Nickson Chilangwa observes that the failure to consult engineers is a major factor to shoddy works thereby making infrastructure susceptible especially during heavy storms.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Chilangwa was speaking when he visited St. Mary’s Secondary School where heavy rains have left trail of destruction.

‘ Government is incurring unnecessary expenditures on destroyed infrastructure due to poor workmanship, “ he said.

Accompanied by Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Charles Mushota, Mr. Chilangwa says the damage caused by the rains to the school infrastructure can partially be attributed to poor workmanship.

He explained that climate change is imposing new pressures on public infrastructure hence the need to engage engineers at every stage of construction.

And Mr. Chilangwa has revealed that government has already taken interventions to avert any danger of the disruption of learning at the institution.

And Mr. Mushota has directed engineers responsible for public infrastructure in the Province to keep a check on old infrastructure such as schools, bridges among others to avoid disasters.

Mr. Mushota warned that he will not accept poor workmanship by contractors when awarded contracts.

Meanwhile, School Head-teacher Florence Musawa of the children’s continued learning despite the destruction to some infrastructure.

Sr. Masuwa has allayed fears in the area that learning will be disrupted at the institution.

Previous articleGovernment pleased with non-confrontational approach to development in Sinazongwe
Next articleGirl children drop out high despite “Keeping Girls in School” campaign in the district

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 1

It’s shameful for President Lungu to Allege ‘Price Hike Sabotage’ over his failures to handle the Economy

By Sam Mwikisa - Kitwe District Youth Spokesperson As President Hakainde Hichilema puts it "you can rig the elections...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Girl children drop out high despite “Keeping Girls in School” campaign in the district

General News Chief Editor - 0
Kifuwe primary school management in Mufumbwe district, Northwestern province, has bemoaned the school drop outs among girl children on the Keeping Girls...
Read more

Association for Fair Play Zambia calls for leniency on school fees payment

General News Chief Editor - 2
Association for Fair Play Zambia President Lawrence Kaoma says involved stakeholders in the education sector should exercise leniency on the paying off of...
Read more

Govt refutes social media reports on embattled Envoy Mukuma

General News Chief Editor - 11
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has dismissed social media reports that a Zambian Diplomat by the name of Musenge Mukuma appointed to the United...
Read more

Kapiri Housewife sent to Prison for One year for Assaulting her Husband

General News Chief Editor - 9
Kapiri Mposhi Magistrate Edward Banda has sentenced a 38-year-old housewife to one-year imprisonment for assault. Fridah Ngosa of Soweto compound in Kapiri...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.