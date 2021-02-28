9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, February 28, 2021
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Government pleased with non-confrontational approach to development in Sinazongwe

By Chief Editor
44 views
0
Rural News Government pleased with non-confrontational approach to development in Sinazongwe
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Government is happy that the people of Sinazongwe district in the Gwembe valley are now using dialogue, instead of confrontation in demanding for development.

Southern Province Deputy Permanent secretary Kennedy Mubanga says the government continues to pursue an open-door policy in developmental processes and that engagement with communities remains key in meeting people’s developmental aspirations.

Reiterating President Edgar Lungu ‘s administration’s committed to delivering development to all parts of the country without regional or ethnic considerations, Mr Mubanga said people of Sinazongwe were not an exception.

The deputy permanent secretary was speaking in Sinazongwe during an interactive forum between government and community leaders called by the valley people to discuss their developmental challenges.

The discussion focused on government service delivery in education, health, water and sanitation as well as other social services.

Mr. Mubanga has praised the Sinazongwe people for electing to use dialogue to lobby for development instead of using social media to malign government on the developmental challenges affecting them.

And World Vision Zambia (WVZ) has disclosed that it has drilled over 300 boreholes and built new infrastructure in Sinazongwe district to support the government’s efforts in improving health and education services.

WVZ Area Programme Manager Faustina Samboko informed the same interactive forum chaired by the deputy permanent secretary Kennedy Mubanga that her organization will continue collaborating with government in strengthening social service in education and health sectors adding that this will be done in the context of the government’s developmental plans.

Ms. Samboko said while World Vision Zambia remains focused on child protection in the project areas, it has also built capacity in local communities so that they are able to advocate and lobby for development from state and non-state actors.

Previous articleNow Kambwili withdraws NDC from Alliance, suspends his Veep and Secretary General

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Government pleased with non-confrontational approach to development in Sinazongwe

Government is happy that the people of Sinazongwe district in the Gwembe valley are now using dialogue, instead of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Lungu expected in Northern Province today for a 1 day official visit

Rural News Chief Editor - 26
President Edgar Lungu is today expected in Kasama District, Northern Province for a one day official visit. Northern Province Minister, Chungu Bwalya says the President...
Read more

Kapiri Mposhi Town Council Task force formed to spearhead development

Rural News Chief Editor - 5
Kapiri Mposhi Town Council has constituted a task force to spearhead the development of an Integrated Development Plan (IDP) that will prescribe standard...
Read more

Shibuyunji traders defy fish ban

Rural News Chief Editor - 4
The Department of Fisheries in Shibuyunji has confiscated over 900 kilograms of fish from traders from the time the fish ban was effected in...
Read more

Land encroachment on Government institutions’ land worrying

Rural News Chief Editor - 1
Stakeholders in Gwembe district, Southern Province have expressed concern on what they termed ’high’ levels of land encroachment especially in learning institutions and hospitals. Stakeholders...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.