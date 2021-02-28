Government is happy that the people of Sinazongwe district in the Gwembe valley are now using dialogue, instead of confrontation in demanding for development.

Southern Province Deputy Permanent secretary Kennedy Mubanga says the government continues to pursue an open-door policy in developmental processes and that engagement with communities remains key in meeting people’s developmental aspirations.

Reiterating President Edgar Lungu ‘s administration’s committed to delivering development to all parts of the country without regional or ethnic considerations, Mr Mubanga said people of Sinazongwe were not an exception.

The deputy permanent secretary was speaking in Sinazongwe during an interactive forum between government and community leaders called by the valley people to discuss their developmental challenges.

The discussion focused on government service delivery in education, health, water and sanitation as well as other social services.

Mr. Mubanga has praised the Sinazongwe people for electing to use dialogue to lobby for development instead of using social media to malign government on the developmental challenges affecting them.

And World Vision Zambia (WVZ) has disclosed that it has drilled over 300 boreholes and built new infrastructure in Sinazongwe district to support the government’s efforts in improving health and education services.

WVZ Area Programme Manager Faustina Samboko informed the same interactive forum chaired by the deputy permanent secretary Kennedy Mubanga that her organization will continue collaborating with government in strengthening social service in education and health sectors adding that this will be done in the context of the government’s developmental plans.

Ms. Samboko said while World Vision Zambia remains focused on child protection in the project areas, it has also built capacity in local communities so that they are able to advocate and lobby for development from state and non-state actors.