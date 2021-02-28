By Sam Mwikisa – Kitwe District Youth Spokesperson

As President Hakainde Hichilema puts it “you can rig the elections but you can’t rig service delivery’. This is the monistic episode that has hit ba Lungu and the PF Government.

It is really shameful for a Republican President to claim sabotage on high prices of commodities in Zambia today when his Government can’t even manufacture a complete Toilet Paper to improve forex but has continued to run an import dependant economy.

What has the PF Government done to improve the economy ever since they came into power through the past two previous questionable elections? This is a team of people whose mission was and still is to silence President Hakainde Hichilema and the Opposition so as to protect their electoral questionable past victories and remain in Power even after the 12th August 2021 elections.

They can’t hide their incompetence anymore as reality has downed on Zambians today. Who has ba Lungu and his Government not blamed for their failures? They have blamed President Hakainde Hichilema and the Opposition for all their incompetence and failures. They have blamed Covid-19, a new pandemic that found a collapsed economy. They have even blamed God almighty before for their failures in the Energy sector.

We expect ba Lungu to just accept that he has failed. Playing blame games for all his failures will not solve the ever-sky rocketing commodity prices Zambians are facing today.

If he really loves Zambians, let him just do an honorable thing by not even pushing for the unconstitutional 3rd Term. If in case he manages to manipulate his way and pushes for the 3rd term, Zambians will have no choice but to show him his incompetence on his face through the ballot on 12th August 2021.

May I remind ba Lungu that Zambians want affordable meals and not blame games. Zambians want quality Agriculture Policies that will bring about food security and not blame games. Zambians and the majority of Youths need Jobs and not blame games. Zambian businesses want a strong Kwacha against vehicle currencies and not blame games. Zambians want an economy that is well oiled by good policies to provide various opportunities in all sectors and not blame games.

This is why every sound and responsible Zambian is looking forward to 12th August this year so that they can vote for President Hakainde Hichilema for a better Zambia that will bring about the true industrialized economy that will provide food security, jobs, business opportunities, and free and affordable education for all.

At this point allow me to congratulate the Opposition Alliance Members for appointing President Hakainde Hichilema as the Presidential Candidate for the Alliance just as Zambians wished.