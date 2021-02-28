Opposition has with immediate effect suspended his Vice President Joseph Akafumba and party secretary general Bridget Atanga.

Dr Kambwili has suspended the two officials including Roan Member of Parliament, Joseph Chishala for going against the party’s resolution not to be part of the UPND alliance.

Speaking during a press conference in Luanshya, Dr Kambwili says Mr Akafumba, Mrs Atatanga and others have been given 10 days in which to exculpate themselves.

“I am not against the alliance but the alliance where we are not respected. We have rejected the 30 resolutions they passed,” he said.

He also announced the decision of the NDC to pull out of the UPND Alliance.

“All members of the NGC that held an illegal press briefing have been suspended pending displinary hearing,” Dr Kambwili said.

He also revealed that the NDC Media Director and his deputy have been replaced.

Dr Kambwili has since appointed Dr Paul Mbulo to act as party secretary general pending disciplinary hearing against Mrs Atanga.

On Friday, Mrs Atanga sued Dr Kambwili in the Lusaka High Court, seeking a declaration and order that the former was properly expelled from the NDC where he served as interim president.

In a statement of claim , Mrs Atanga further sought an order that Dr Kambwili having been properly expelled has no powers to call for any meetings of the NDC.

She also applied for an order of injunction restraining Dr Kambwili from convening any meetings of the NDC.