Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila announced yesterday that the ruling party has started working on modalities to have its national conference virtually.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka, Mr Mwila also insisted that only popular candidates would be adopted to contest on the ruling party ticket.

He said Central Committee had resolved to come up with new COVID-19 standing orders to facilitate the holding of both the National Council and General Conference virtually, with the prescribed number of delegates in line with party Constitution.

Mr Mwila said the Central Committee resolved to continue living by its founding characteristic to ensure that the voices of the people rule.

“Therefore, the Central Committee resolved to go into the 2021 elections only with popular candidates at the grassroots; starting with His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu who is the grassroots preferred Presidential candidate,” Mr Mwila said.

And Mr Mwila disclosed that the forthcoming intra-party activities will be conducted under very strict adherence to Public Health Regulations, Guidelines and Certification concerning COVID-19.

Meanwhile, The Patriotic Front has strongly warned the newly elected Northern Province Executive Committee against laxity in its execution duties.

Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Davies Mwila says there is need for the committee to actively mobilize the party ahead of the general elections.

“You have been elected not just to hold positions but to work, I shall therefore not allow any passengers in the structures, “he said

ZANIS reports that the PF Secretary General has also directed provincial committee to go flat out and explain the many developmental projects that government under the PF has delivered in the province.

He said the party has delivered a number of developments in the province more that the MMD managed during its 20 year rule.

Mr. Mwila said this when he closed the PF Northern Province elective conference in Kasama last night.

The conference which was opened by President Edgar Lungu yesterday culminated in the election of new Provincial committee to be chaired by Chomba Chipili.

Mr. Chipili scooped the Provincial Chairperson seat after polling 381 votes against his only opponent Fredrick Chisanga who got 57 votes.

Others members elected are Lemmy Kabali as Provincial Secretary, Erick Nsofu as Provincial Youth Chairperson, Doris Kalusa as Women Chairperson among others.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mwila also cautioned party members against being indiscipline citing the use of social media to insult and disparage senior members of the party.

” Discipline is fundamental to the stability and growth of any democratic institution, “Mwila noted

And PF Chairperson for Elections, Yamfwa Mukanga also counselled the newly elected members against working in isolation but instead embrace every member in the party.

Meanwhile, newly elected Provincial Chairperson Chomba Chipili has pledged to work with all members of the party in the province..

Mr. Chipili also thanked the members for believing in him and ushering him into power.

He has since promised to deliver according to the expectation of the party with the support of all members both at province and national levels.

President Edgar Lungu who is also Patriotic Front President officially opened the Northern Province Elective Conference.