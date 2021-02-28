Zesco United have an opportunity to go top today if they can end their two-match Ndola derby drought away against Forest Rangers at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Zesco are sandwiched in second place between leaders Zanaco and 3rd placed Lusaka Dynamos who drew and lost their respective games on Saturday.

Zanaco lead on 33 points but drew 1-1 with Green Eagles while Lusaka Dynamos on 30 points lost 1-0 away to Napsa Stars.

Zesco have 31 points heading into their home date against fifth placed Forest who have 28 points and both have two games in hand from seventeen matches played.

But Zesco have suffered defeats their last two league fixtures to Forest and coach Mumamba Numba has already had a taste of the Ndola derby last November that he lost 1-0 at home.

“We have done our homework. We lost to them in our first meeting of the season. However, we have done enough work to make sure that we turn the tables,” Numba said.

“I have heard that Forest Rangers always have an upper hand over ZESCO United but I think this should come to an end.

“Football should be played on the pitch and it’s about how we apply ourselves on the pitch that will determine the outcome.”

Zesco need a win to take into Thursday’s last home game against Lumwana Radiants before the month-long 2022 AFCON qualifiers and ABSA Cup break.

A win on Sunday will be a boost for Zesco ahead of Thursday when a familiar face returns to Ndola with Lumwana in the shape of their ex-long serving coach Tenant Chembo.