Chanda Mbao Helps Take Zambian Tourism to the World

Award-winning Zambian Hip-Hop artist Chanda Mbao is back with something new for Zambian music fans. This time he’s put together something quite unique in the form of a music video production for his latest single ‘Every Time.’ Released as an audio track just before Valentine’s Day featuring his frequent collaborator, Scott, the two bring a wonderfully plush vibe to the Shinko Beats production. The icing on the cake: the visuals saw Chanda Mbao traverse the country, travelling 2,500km to make the project possible.

The visuals highlight five major tourist locations in Zambia:

1) Kundalila Falls

2) Chishimba Falls

3) Lake Tanganyika

4) Lumangwe Falls

5) Samfya Beach

Such extensive coverage has never been given to Zambia’s nature in a music video. Hence, it was no surprise to find out that the Zambia Tourism Agency (ZTA) supported the project, hosting a press briefing alongside the artist on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

In attendance to the socially distanced and virtual event were Doris Kofi (Acting Director, Marketing; ZTA) Betty Mumba Chabala (Corporate Affairs and Communications Manager; ZTA), Justin Mbanga (Head of Tourism Promotions, Local; ZTA) alongside Chanda Mbao himself.

The impressive visuals were directed by Director Verb of Cloud City Media, who worked alongside Victor Chumfwa and Robert Chikumbuso Jr., with post-production handled by Gabriel Sanchez.

Every Time’ is the lead single from Chanda’s EP entitled ‘Silk Sheets and Whipped Cream,’ a body of work which was released to celebrate February, the month of love. The EP features stellar Zambian vocalists from multiple genres and is a wonderfully crafted yet succinct musical journey with lush soundscapes put together by the Zambian production team.

