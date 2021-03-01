Lusaka golfer Madalitso Muthiya overcame early stage struggles to win the 2021 Reliant Mining Classic tournament at Nkana Golf Club in Kitwe at the weekend.

The Professional Golfers Association of Zambia (PGAZ) organised championship was the first one on the 2021 calendar.

Muthiya emerged winner by three strokes after finishing the three rounds with a four-over-par 220.

Nkana Golf Club player Morton Muwowo gave up an early lead at home to finish second – allowing champion Muthiya to overtake him.

Mwalikwa Sondashi finished third at the championship as amateurs Bwembya Chanda and Dominic Musonda sat in overall fourth and fifth places with scores of six-over-par 150 and seven-over-par 151.

Bwembya Chanda was tied for fifth place with Gibson Mutoya and Michael Chuma on 11-over-par 227.