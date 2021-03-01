9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, March 1, 2021
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

GOLF: Muthiya Wins Reliant Mining Classic Tournament in Kitwe

By sports
44 views
0
Sports Feature Sports GOLF: Muthiya Wins Reliant Mining Classic Tournament in Kitwe
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Lusaka golfer Madalitso Muthiya overcame early stage struggles to win the 2021 Reliant Mining Classic tournament at Nkana Golf Club in Kitwe at the weekend.

The Professional Golfers Association of Zambia (PGAZ) organised championship was the first one on the 2021 calendar.

Muthiya emerged winner by three strokes after finishing the three rounds with a four-over-par 220.

Nkana Golf Club player Morton Muwowo gave up an early lead at home to finish second – allowing champion Muthiya to overtake him.

Mwalikwa Sondashi finished third at the championship as amateurs Bwembya Chanda and Dominic Musonda sat in overall fourth and fifth places with scores of six-over-par 150 and seven-over-par 151.

Bwembya Chanda was tied for fifth place with Gibson Mutoya and Michael Chuma on 11-over-par 227.

Previous articleKampyongo calls for discipline amongst the men and women in the law enforcement agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

GOLF: Muthiya Wins Reliant Mining Classic Tournament in Kitwe

Lusaka golfer Madalitso Muthiya overcame early stage struggles to win the 2021 Reliant Mining Classic tournament at Nkana Golf...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

DIV ONE WRAP: Leaders Blades Rally To Hold Chambishi in 8-Goal Thriller

Feature Sports sports - 0
FAZ National Division 1 leaders Konkola Blades came from 3-0 down to force a 4-4 draw against Chambishi on Sunday away in Chambishi. Chambishi led...
Read more

Zesco Cut Forest To Size To Reach Summit

Feature Sports sports - 0
Zesco United are back at the summit of FAZ Super Division log following an emphatic 3-0 away Ndola derby victory over Forest Rangers on...
Read more

Zesco Top Spot In Tricky Ndola Derby

Feature Sports sports - 1
Zesco United have an opportunity to go top today if they can end their two-match Ndola derby drought away against Forest Rangers at Levy...
Read more

Dominant Power Pound Poor Nkana

Feature Sports sports - 0
Power Dynamos beat Nkana 3-0 away on Saturday in a lopsided Kitwe Derby in Wusakile. Nkana went home as the unfortunate punching bag that...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.