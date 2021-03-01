9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, March 1, 2021
Kamanga Calls For Unity After Re-election

Re-elected FAZ president Andrew Kamanga used his victory speech to preach unity and harmony in the association.

Kamanga beat his only challenger Emmanuel Munaile by 28 votes at the delayed FAZ elective annual general meeting in Livingstone to get a fresh four-year mandate.

He polled 57 votes against Munaile’s 29.

“Today is the turning point for our football. Looking at where we are coming from. You the councilors have spoken and going forward it remains my expectation that there will be unity,” Kamanga said.

“We need unity in football for the sake of everyone concerned. What happened in the last four years should remain behind,” he said.

Justin Mumba is the new FAZ Vice President and Priscilla Katoba has been elected Women’s representative.

Kamanga, Mumba and Katoba have formed the FAZ Executive Committee with representatives voted during provincial elections.

The executive committee members from provinces are Jordan Maliti, Mwansa Kapyanga, Chisanga Pule, David Simwinga, Crispin Kamuna, Arthur Kamulosu, Patrick Ndhlovu, Collins Mukwala, Francis Hafwiti and Mweemba Mujala.

