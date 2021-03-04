9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, March 4, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

HH Unveils Management Team, Cornelius Mweetwa is New Party spokesperson, and Katuka is new Party Chairman

By Chief Editor
44 views
0
Headlines HH Unveils Management Team, Cornelius Mweetwa is New Party spokesperson, and Katuka...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed Stephen Katuka as the party National Chairman while Choma Central Member of Parliament Cornelius Mweetwa becomes the party spokesperson with Gilbert Liswaniso as new National Youth Chairman.

And President has nominated 12 women to the party’s highest policy-making body bringing the total number to 30.
Making the announcement at the party secretariat this afternoon, President Hichilema stressed that the process to fill the available portfolios was made strategically and systematically to reflect the ideals of the UPND such as tribal, regional and gender calling it a “unifying” move.

“We need to be inclusive of everyone because hatred has no place in the UPND. Therefore, I have appointed Ms. Doreen Mwamba as National Women’s Chairperson to be assisted by Edith Kamanga and Subeta Mutelo while Gilbert Liswaniso is Chairman for Youths to be deputised by Cindy Kauka with Liuwa MP Situmbeko Musokotwane retaining his position as Chairman Finance and Economics to be deputised by Grace Chibwa. Sylvia Masebo maintains her portfolio as National Mobilization and Strategy Chairperson while Charles Kakoma moves to Commerce and Trade Chairperson”,he said.

The UPND leader further appointed Mwinilunga MP Newton Samakayi as Local Government Chairperson while Patrick Mucheleka and Gertrude Imenda retain their positions as deputy Secretary-General Politics and Administration respectively with Watson Lumba retaining his position as Treasurer General to be deputized by Loveness Malambo.

“William Tekere Banda is National Chairman for Special duties with Namakau Kabwiku and Andrew Banda are deputy National Chairmen. Rose Sakala becomes International Relations Chairperson. Small and Medium Enterprises goes to Elias Mubanga while this young man Levy Ngoma goes back to Agriculture Food and Water Development”.

“Kabesha Mulilo gets Lands portfolio with Jack Mwiimbu retaining legal and constitutional affairs to be deputised by Copperbelt based lawyer Daphane Chabu while Kasempa MP Brenda Tambatamba is new Community Development Chairperson to be deputised Lusa Kabemba. Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament Gary Nkombo retains Elections position with Giles Yambayamba is appointed Tourism Chairperson.Bernard Mpundu is chairman for Industrial Development while Likando Mufalari is in charge of infrastructure,”he told a jubilant crowd.

President Hichilema says the rest of the portfolio chairpersons and their deputies will be announced in due course as he implored the newly appointed team to get on the ground running as the work on the ground is demanding and will not accept laziness as the country is expectant of the UPND.

The nominated NMC members include:
1. Ms Angela Kawandami;
2. Matilda Shamuke;
3. Gertrude Imenda;
4. Marble Kamangela;
5. Grace Chivube;
6. Regina Musokotwane;
7. Rose Sakala;
8. Ennie Matutu;
9. Lusa Kabemba.
10. Cindy Kauka;
11. Patricia Nawa; and
12. Gladys Lundwe.

Other nominated are: Paul Sichamba, Paul Thole, Nathan Ilunga, Joseph Mpukha, Njamba Musangu and Brian Ndumba.

Previous articleZesco Reclaim Number 1 With Lumwana Rout

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

HH Unveils Management Team, Cornelius Mweetwa is New Party spokesperson, and Katuka is new Party Chairman

United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed Stephen Katuka as the party National Chairman while...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

There will be no By Election in Kaputa Constituency following the Death of the Member of Parliament

Headlines Chief Editor - 12
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says there will be no by_election in Kaputa Constituency following the death of Member of Parliament Hon Maxas...
Read more

It’s a Waste of Time Talking about President Lungu’s Eligibility to Contest the 2021 General Elections

Headlines Chief Editor - 49
Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Secretary-General Mumbi Phiri has said that it is a waste of time talking about President Lungu's eligibility to contest the...
Read more

Care for Nature Zambia condemns the degazetting of Maposa Forest Reserve

Headlines Chief Editor - 9
Care for Nature Zambia has condemned the move by President Edgar Lungu to degazete Maposa Forest No. 4 in Luanshya. Care for Nature Zambia Executive...
Read more

Poor performance in science subjects worry ZANEC

Headlines Chief Editor - 4
The Zambia National Education Coalition (ZANEC) has noted with sadness at the reduction in the pass rate of candidates who obtained school certificates in...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.