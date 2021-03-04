United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed Stephen Katuka as the party National Chairman while Choma Central Member of Parliament Cornelius Mweetwa becomes the party spokesperson with Gilbert Liswaniso as new National Youth Chairman.

And President has nominated 12 women to the party’s highest policy-making body bringing the total number to 30.

Making the announcement at the party secretariat this afternoon, President Hichilema stressed that the process to fill the available portfolios was made strategically and systematically to reflect the ideals of the UPND such as tribal, regional and gender calling it a “unifying” move.

“We need to be inclusive of everyone because hatred has no place in the UPND. Therefore, I have appointed Ms. Doreen Mwamba as National Women’s Chairperson to be assisted by Edith Kamanga and Subeta Mutelo while Gilbert Liswaniso is Chairman for Youths to be deputised by Cindy Kauka with Liuwa MP Situmbeko Musokotwane retaining his position as Chairman Finance and Economics to be deputised by Grace Chibwa. Sylvia Masebo maintains her portfolio as National Mobilization and Strategy Chairperson while Charles Kakoma moves to Commerce and Trade Chairperson”,he said.

The UPND leader further appointed Mwinilunga MP Newton Samakayi as Local Government Chairperson while Patrick Mucheleka and Gertrude Imenda retain their positions as deputy Secretary-General Politics and Administration respectively with Watson Lumba retaining his position as Treasurer General to be deputized by Loveness Malambo.

“William Tekere Banda is National Chairman for Special duties with Namakau Kabwiku and Andrew Banda are deputy National Chairmen. Rose Sakala becomes International Relations Chairperson. Small and Medium Enterprises goes to Elias Mubanga while this young man Levy Ngoma goes back to Agriculture Food and Water Development”.

“Kabesha Mulilo gets Lands portfolio with Jack Mwiimbu retaining legal and constitutional affairs to be deputised by Copperbelt based lawyer Daphane Chabu while Kasempa MP Brenda Tambatamba is new Community Development Chairperson to be deputised Lusa Kabemba. Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament Gary Nkombo retains Elections position with Giles Yambayamba is appointed Tourism Chairperson.Bernard Mpundu is chairman for Industrial Development while Likando Mufalari is in charge of infrastructure,”he told a jubilant crowd.

President Hichilema says the rest of the portfolio chairpersons and their deputies will be announced in due course as he implored the newly appointed team to get on the ground running as the work on the ground is demanding and will not accept laziness as the country is expectant of the UPND.

The nominated NMC members include:

1. Ms Angela Kawandami;

2. Matilda Shamuke;

3. Gertrude Imenda;

4. Marble Kamangela;

5. Grace Chivube;

6. Regina Musokotwane;

7. Rose Sakala;

8. Ennie Matutu;

9. Lusa Kabemba.

10. Cindy Kauka;

11. Patricia Nawa; and

12. Gladys Lundwe.

Other nominated are: Paul Sichamba, Paul Thole, Nathan Ilunga, Joseph Mpukha, Njamba Musangu and Brian Ndumba.