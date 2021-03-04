Napsa Stars suffered a heavy league defeat on Thursday as Week 20 continued to be a forgettable one for Zambia’s two continental envoys.

The result came as Napsa prepared for next Wednesdays CAF Confederation Cup Group B opener away in Morocco with a 3-1 away loss at promoted Young Green Eagles in Kafue.

The defeat came 24 hours after Nkana were stunned 2-0 at home by Kabwe Warriors as they began to park their bags for their Group D opener away in Egypt on Wednesday against Pyramids.

Jack Ngulube, Damiano Kola and Isaac Ngoma scored for Young Eagles in the 31st, 56th and 65th minutes respectively to ensure they stayed unbeaten in their four home games played so far in 2021.

Napsa’s consolation goal came in the 82nd minute when Zambia junior international striker Jimmy Mukeya turned in an assist from veteran Emmanuel Mayuka.

The Lusaka side stay put in 14th place on 21 points after the loss, tied with Young Eagles who jumped three places up to the top four of the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Napsa head to Morocco this Saturday ahead of their Group B date against CAF Confederation Cup defending champions RS Berkane on March 10 in Berkane.

.