ABSA Cup holders Zesco United will kick-off their title defence with a quarterfinal date against FAZ National Division 1 promotion chasers Kansanshi Dynamos.

The draws for the 2021 ABSA Cup were held in Lusaka on Thursday morning with the FAZ National Division 1 side all facing big tests against FAZ Super Division teams.

This will be record six-time ABSA Cup winners Zesco’s first Cup meeting against Kansanshi after they met in the league last term when the latter spent the 2019/2020 season in the top-flight.

Zesco beat Kansanshi 2-1 away but drew 1-1 in the home leg.

Winner will face the victor of the Lusaka Dynamos versus Prison Leopards quarterfinal draw.

Promoted Leopards will be making their ABSA Cup debut and face a Dynamos side that will be hunting to avenge their Week Nine 4-2 away loss in Kabwe.

The other quarterfinal pairings will see 2017 champions Zanaco in a Midlands derby quarterfinal date against Kabwe Warriors in one of two Lusaka versus Kabwe ties in this seasons ABSA Cup.

Winner of that fixture will face FAZ National Division 1 leaders Konkola Blades or top flight club Forest Rangers who meet in the fourth quarterfinal tie.

The quarterfinals will be played at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka with two doubleheaders on March 13 and March 14.

The semifinals will be held at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe with the first match on April 17 and the second game on April 18.

The ABSA Cup final will be staged during the weekend of April 24/25 at a venue to be announced.