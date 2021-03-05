Cases of cattle rustling are on the increase in Luanshya district the latest of which have resulted in 500 heads of cattle ravaged at Fisenge Dairy farming block in the small mining town.

One of the affected farmers, Easter Kampala, explained that her six animals were stolen on Sunday night adding that she consequently followed trail of the her animals’ footsteps that led her to a place where her animals were slaughtered.

She has since appealed to the government to help affected farmers with restocking their livestock adding that it was their source of income.

And Peggy Mwape also disclosed that thieves broke into her farm on 26th, February and made away euthanasia bull and two cows.

Another farmer Rebecca Mumba explained how her only dairy animal was slaughtered a few meters away from her place.

Luanshya District Commissioner Patrick Maipambe has challenged the police in the district to partner with farmers to curb the increasing livestock thefts in the district.

“ The scourge was becoming rampant in the district with over five cases of cattle theft recorded last week, and another 423 cattle reported stolen last month, “ he disclosed.

He noted that the development was retrogressive as it was targeted at upcoming dairy farmers whose majority were women whose livelihood was dependent on dairy farming.

Mr. Maipambe has called on the police, farmers, and the veterinary department to combine efforts in coming up with a strategy to curb the vice.

He further implored police to sensitize the farmers on security measures and urged the farming community to form community policing groups to offer patrols in the area.

Recently, farmers have complained of stock theft which included dairy cattle, pigs, and goats which they said were slaughtered in bushes and later sold to unsuspecting people.

The district has recorded a rise in cattle population stemming from the emerging dairy farming business that several cooperatives have embarked on.