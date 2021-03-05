9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, March 5, 2021
Forgotten Man Lazarous Kambole Advised To Make Loan Move

Kaiser Chiefs striker Lazarous Kambole has been advised to consider making a loan move away from Soweto giants in search of game time.

Kambole, 27, has played less than ten league matches since joining Chiefs from Zesco United in July 2019.

South African football agent Nico Mbonani said making a loan move will help Kambole revive his declining form.

Speaking by phone from South Africa, Mbonani said being played from an unusual position and failure to adapt quickly at Chiefs has negatively affected Kambole.

“My take on Lazarus Kambole’s dismal spell at Chiefs is mainly struggling with adaptability. Chiefs’s system of play has also contributed to being played out of position, as you know Kambole is a box player,” he said.

“I think Chiefs coaches should have stuck to his strength that made him to score a lot of goals for Zesco United in Zambia.”

Mbonani added:”Going forward I think a loan move would make him a World of good to his confidence. Maybe a year or two on loan and come back to Chiefs firing in all cylinders.”

Kambole launched his career at Konkola Mine Police in 2011 before switching to Konkola Blades in 2013.

The striker joined Zesco a year later where he made his name by scoring 39 goals in over 50 appearances for the Ndola club.

