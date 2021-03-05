Police in conjunction with the community members in Gwembe district yesterday retrieved all the four Kkoma accident victims.

The four have been identified as Kennedy Hamboole, aged 49, Joyce Hamuntila, 43, Steven Habeenzu, 19 and Chuma Chibale 26, a nurse at Sinafala clinic.

ZANIS reports that Gwembe District Commissioner (DC) Timothy Siakaziba who confirmed the development in an interview said the quartet met their fate when the vehicle they were traveling in was swept away by floods at Kkoma bridge along Chipepo /Sinafala road on Tuesday 2nd March, 2021 at about 02-00 hours.

“All the bodies of four Kkoma accident victims have today been retrieved by police with the help of the community,” the DC said.

Driver of Toyota Surf registration number AJD 469, Coaster Magusu, who is also a teacher at Sinafala Primary School together with his wife Antiness Magusu miraculously swam out of the flooding vehicle.

The bodies of the four deceased persons are laying in Gwembe hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem and burial.

The vehicle has also been retrieved.

Mr. Siakaziba thanked the police and community for the cooperation but regretted the death of the four people.