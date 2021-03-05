9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, March 5, 2021
HH has not demoted Stephen Katuka, he has promoted him to National Chair

Contrary to information circulating in some sectors of the media suggesting that UPND President Hakainde Hichilema yesterday demoted Mr Stephen Katuka, the UPND media team has said that the correct position is that Mr. Katuka has been promoted to the position of National Chairman which is the third-highest rank in the UPND leadership hierarchy.

According to the statement put out to the media, Mr. Hichilema was categorical in the appointment of Mr. Katuka whom he said understands the Party’s heritage, having joined and remained in the party at the time it was not fashionable to do so.

Mr.Katuka and Hon Kakoma were the only MPs in North-western Province during the UPND political infancy.

Mr. Katuka’s current position in the NMC is National Chairman and not Chairperson for Heritage as reported in some sections of the media. Take note that the UPND does not have such a portfolio in its Management Committee.

The Oxford English dictionary defines a “demotion” as, “demotion (from something) (to something) a move to a lower position or rank, often as a punishment.”

The report on demotion is clear misleading news. We urge the media to correct this misdirection.

The most print newspaper carried the story that Mr. Katuka had been demoted

