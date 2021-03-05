Zambia has in the last five days continued to record a reduction in the number of Covid-19 cases.

During the Covid-19 update yesterday, Minister of Health Jonas Chanda said there has been a significant reduction in Covid-19 positive cases by eight percent compared to the 18 per cent in the last five days.

Dr. Chanda however warned that people should not relax in observing all the Covid-19 preventive guidelines in order to avoid any possible third wave.

He said the country must sustain the current Covid-19 preventative measures and behaviour towards adherence to the public health guidelines in order to shun any possible third wave during the cold season of June and July.

Zambia has recorded 597 new Covid-19 positive cases out of the 7,418 tested conducted in the last 24 hours.

The minister said the country has recorded the lowest mortality rate of one death since the second wave started.

He however called on members of the public to continue avoiding super spread events such as funerals, weddings, sports events and parties.

Dr. Chanda also expressed gratitude to all the cooperating partners who have been supporting the government throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We thank the World Bank for the financial support through the World Covid-19 response measures for providing over 15 million US dollars for financing towards the purchasing of ambulances and laboratory equipment and drugs among others,” said Dr. Chanda.

On Wednesday, Dr Chanda said he was happy that Zambia has continued to record a reduction not only in Covid-19 admissions but also in the number of people testing positive to the pandemic.

Dr. Chanda observed that since the height of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in January, the country has noted an almost 60 per cent reduction in daily numbers of patients admitted to isolation centres, that the mortality rate of four people in the past 24 hours is the lowest since the second wave of Covid-19 broke out in January 2021.

The minister however said the development should by no means be a leeway for people to let down their guard against the pandemic but to instead stay more alert and follow public health guidelines than ever before.

“The government is committed to ensuring that our frontline health workers and facilities are well equipped for the response. Additionally, we remain committed to our routine service delivery commitments and have endeavoured to ensure that the gains made in fighting our other health burdens such as infectious diseases such as HIV/AIDS, TB, cholera, malaria, maternal and child health and non-communicable diseases, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancers are not lost,” he said.

Dr. Chanda also announced that 533 new Covid-19 cases out of 6,964 tests conducted, representing eight percent positivity, were recorded in the country on Wednesday.

“Our fourth consecutive day with a single digit daily positivity rate showing a marked reduction in productivity,” he said.

He explained that the new cases were reported from Northern Province which had 86 cases, Copperbelt 83, 72 from Luapula, Lusaka 62, Muchinga 61, 58 Central, 55 Southern, 39 North-western, 33 Eastern, and six Western.

This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases recorded to date since the disease broke out in March 2020 to 80,090.

“On a sad note we recorded four deaths, two from Copperbelt, Eastern and Lusaka provinces one each. This is the lowest mortality since onset of second wave in January. The cumulative number of Covid-19 related deaths recorded to date now stands at 1,108. The deaths are classified as 605 Covid deaths and 503 Covid-19 associated deaths,” the minister explained.

He added that a combined total of 736 recoveries from both the Covid-19 isolation facilities and home management were recorded bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 76,299 which represents 95 percent.

Dr. Chanda noted that this recovery rate is above the global and African average recovery rates.

“We currently have 2,683 active cases, of whom 2,472 are under community management and 211 are admitted to our Covid-19 isolation facilities.

He said among those hospitalised, 149 are on oxygen therapy and 36 are in a critical condition.