Some traditional leaders in Eastern Province have commended Zamtel for aggressively rolling out its network coverage across the Province.

Chief Sandwe of the Nsenga speaking people and Chief Nyampande of Petauke said the expansion of network coverage in their chiefdoms has brought development to the people.

The two traditional leaders were speaking separately when a delegation from Zamtel led by Chief Executive Officer Sydney Mupeta and Msanzala Member of Parliament Peter Daka paid courtesy calls.

Through his Representative Joyce Mwanza, Chief Nyampande said Petauke being an agricultural district, farmers will now be able negotiate better prices using their mobile phones.

He implored Zambians to support Zamtel since it’s an indigenous mobile phone service provider.

And Chief Sandwe noted that the days of people in his chiefdom climbing on top of hills to make a phone call are now over.

He said the schools in the area are also able to use internet to deploy learning which is helping improve access and quality of education.

Mr Sandwe also thanked President Edgar Lungu for initiating several developmental projects in the area including the communication towers project.

And Zamtel Chief Executive Officer Sydney Mupeta said the communication towers project that his firm has been implementing is nearing completion.

Mr Mupeta said so far, 790 new towers have been erected across the country with the remaining few to be installed before end of 2021.