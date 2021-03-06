9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, March 6, 2021
Health
Indian Hospital aids UTH College of Nursing

Yashoda Multi-Specialty Hospital in Indian has donated 200 specialized Medical books worth 3,500 united states dollars to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) College of Nursing.

Yashoda Hospitals Southern African Development Cooperation SADC Regional Head, Rohan Biharda, said the two million square feet hospital trains 1000 nurses and paramedics every year .

Dr Biharda said the hospital had also trained five Zambians in 2019 and that another five more group of nurses will be trained in 2021 at one of its six nursing colleges in Indian this year.

“The 200 books donation is part of the Yashoda Hospital Social Corporate Responsibility and management plans to donate 300 more books and mannequins in the next four months,” Dr. Biharda explained.

And Zambia’s High Commissioner to India Judith Kapijimpanga commended the Yashoda for collaborating with the Ministry of Health for 4 years and offering treatment to several Zambian patients.

“We are gratified for the gesture by Yashoda and I can assure you that the books will be shipped to Zambia with the help of the diplomatic staff based at the Mission,” Mrs. Kapijimpanga said.

She also reiterated the importance of building local capacity by conducting tangible medical camps in Zambia.

Mrs. Kapijimpanga said building local capacity will lead to bringing specialist services closer to the people and thereby realize the vision 2030.

This is contained in a statement made available to the media by First Secretary Press and Tourism at the Zambian Mission in India Bangwe Naviley Chisenga in Lusaka today.

Previous articleKasama cooperatives rally behind president Lungu

