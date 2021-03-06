Some women and youth-led cooperatives in Kasama have staged a solidarity match in support of President Edgar Lungu’s developmental programmes that have been initiated in their areas.

Tweedle Chapamo Women Cooperative Chairperson Juliet Kabwe said the cooperatives will support President Lungu because he has demonstrated that he cares for everyone as shown from the many developmental programmes in the area.

“No previous government has ever initiated such empowerment programmes which the PF government under President Edgar Lungu has initiated.

She further urged fellow women to give support to the government and allow it to complete some of its programmes.

ZANIS reports that scores of youth and women-led cooperatives held a solidarity match in the Central Business District in Kasama.

She said cooperatives in Kasama district are performing well as a result of the empowerment received from the government.