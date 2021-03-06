Heavy rains have destroyed crops and swept away bridges and houses leaving more than 30 people homeless in Gwembe.

District Commissioner Timothy Siakaziba told ZANIS in an interview today that the affected areas are Chisanga, Kayuni and Sinafala.

He has since appealed for tents, relief food and other material and technical support from the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU).

He said prolonged rains have also made roads impassable while fields have been washed away.

“Fields have been washed away and the people will definitely need relief food. Over 30 households have been left homeless, and the government will have to provide tents for temporary shelter,” he said,

He added that the district is receiving above normal rainfall which has negatively affected a number of households across the country.

“Given the severity of the situation in Gwembe, we are now mobilizing resources and deploying our disaster response expert team based on the findings of the needs assessment,” he adds.