PF Lusaka Province Chairman Paul Moonga says the ruling party is aware of the desperate maneuvers by the opposition to buy some judges to nullify President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility.

Mr Moonga has since advised the opposition UPND and it’s alliance partners to concentrate on selling their party ahead of the August 12 polls instead of wasting their time trying to challenge President Lungu’ eligibility to contest the presidential election.

Speaking at the media briefing in Lusaka today, Mr. Moonga disclosed that the ruling party has information that the opposition has engaged a consortium of both local and international lawyers to challenge President Lungu’s eligibility.

Mr. Moonga charged that this is an indication that the opposition are aware that the PF under president Lungu will carry the day come August 12 hence their maneuvers to frustrate the PF.

He said it is unfortunate that the opposition has spent five years of having squabbles with the ruling party instead of telling Zambians what they will do for the country if voted into office.

” We are aware that by last year in October, the opposition put together a consortium of lawyers waiting to go and petition the president once he files in his nomination papers,” he said.

The Lusaka Province PF Chairman also stated that the ruling party is also aware that the opposition is trying to buy some judges to nullify the eligibility of president Lungu.

Mr. Moonga has since warned that the PF is watching these maneuvers by the opposition and has since appealed to all the judges not to fall prey to plans by the opposition.