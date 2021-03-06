PF Lusaka Province Chairman Paul Moonga says the ruling party is aware of the desperate maneuvers by the opposition to buy some judges to nullify President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility.
Mr Moonga has since advised the opposition UPND and it’s alliance partners to concentrate on selling their party ahead of the August 12 polls instead of wasting their time trying to challenge President Lungu’ eligibility to contest the presidential election.
Speaking at the media briefing in Lusaka today, Mr. Moonga disclosed that the ruling party has information that the opposition has engaged a consortium of both local and international lawyers to challenge President Lungu’s eligibility.
Mr. Moonga charged that this is an indication that the opposition are aware that the PF under president Lungu will carry the day come August 12 hence their maneuvers to frustrate the PF.
He said it is unfortunate that the opposition has spent five years of having squabbles with the ruling party instead of telling Zambians what they will do for the country if voted into office.
” We are aware that by last year in October, the opposition put together a consortium of lawyers waiting to go and petition the president once he files in his nomination papers,” he said.
The Lusaka Province PF Chairman also stated that the ruling party is also aware that the opposition is trying to buy some judges to nullify the eligibility of president Lungu.
Mr. Moonga has since warned that the PF is watching these maneuvers by the opposition and has since appealed to all the judges not to fall prey to plans by the opposition.
That’s intimidation of an independent arm of GRZ and character assassination accusing them of being prone to corruption by opposition.
CAN ONE NOT ASSUME THAT IF PF DOUBTS ITS JUDGES WHO ARE INDEPENDANT
THAT THEY DID THE SAME IN THE PAST ?
This Paul Monga should concentrate on finding the other presidential candidate as Edgar Chagwa Lungu can not stand. The learned constitutional Lawyers in the likes of John Sangwa and others have advised. We are tired of carders commenting on issues beyond their knowledge nowonder there’s a lot of misinformation in the PF led government. It’s not the opposition that will question Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s eligibility but the people of zambia. Please Paul Monga if you are not scared just keep quite and relax but you will be shocked because Bwalya Fube will do the needful. Thanxs.
Moonga is threatening Concourt Judges becoz he and PF realise ECL’s Eligibility is illegal and unconstitutional. The Republican Constitution is very clear that ECL cannot stand for a Third Term in 2021. The Constitution says ECL has been elected, held office and sworn in twice in in 2015 and 2016 and therefore doesn’t qualify to be elected for a third time. PF is inciting Concourt to breach the Republican Constitution. That amounts to a coup on the Republican Constitution. Concourt Judges will have to make a choice to either stand by the Republican Constitution or the ECL PF Regime. The writing is on the wall.
If he isn’t cited for contempt then he’s very lucky. John Sangwa swaaaa! As for our Judges I refer them to the preamble of His Honor the late Judge Clever Musumali in his Judgement in the Kambarage Kaunda vs the People murder case. May their Lordships and Ladyships be thus guided
Moonga is echoing what ECL has said in the past. ECL is on record saying: “2015 and 2016 u voted me out but I am still here and in 2021 and beyond I will still be there”. ECL has total faith in ECZ and Concourt’s ability to rig 2021 Elections in his favour. PF are worried that Concourt Judges will nullify ECL’s Eligibility and put PF in a limbo after Nominations are closed. PF is threatening and intimidating Concourt Judges into granting him a Third Term. Concourt is between a Rock and a Hard Place. It has to choose between respecting the Republican Constitution or showing its total and blind allegiance to the ECL. We shall see where Concourt Judge’s bread is buttered. Time will tell.
Let the court do it’s work without manipulation or threats please.
If lungu did has not held office twice, why did he have to declare his personal assets twice……..?
First $360,000 then after 18 months in office declaring a miraculous $2.1 million ?
Mr Moonga should not panic. After 14th May 2021 when Nominations are closed and ECZ has certified ECL’s Nomination. Concerned Zambians will file their Petitions with Concourt challenging the Eligibility of ECL in terms of Article 52 of the Republican Constitution. Concourt will consider ECL’s Eligibility and make a Ruling. Those are Constitutionally Procedures that will be followed. PF Legal Advisers or the AG should advise on Lungu’s Eligibility. There is no need for PF Cadres to threaten and intimidate Concourt Judges. Leave Concourt Judges to do their work objectively and Professionally.
Mr moonga u are too old enough to understand the law of Zambia.president Edgar lungu is not eligible to stand for presidency,hh is not fearing to face lungu on the ballot paper,but according to the Constitution of Zambia no one is above the law.let Edgar lungu handle over power to someone else.
A desperate no brainier trying to intimidate the opposition party-UPND.He even sounds primitively deaf about what the UPND has been telling Zambians the good things and the transparent corruption free governance they wish to offer to the citizens.
What a dork. Take a leaf from what happened to Trump’s legal cases; even his own appointed judges found them unreasonable and threw them out. Ivi vinangu muziganizila bene Moonga before you make that hardworking but stubborn animal of yourself. Ati bwanji Saulos? Yes, I meant an ass. Yes.
The Concourt will come in last.
First , It will be interesting to see how ECZ will accept nomination papers from a candidate who has
1.Elected twice
2.Sworn in twice
3.Held office twice.
If the ECZ will ignore these 3 issues and accept ECL’s nomination papers, just know that the Concourt will be involved in the biggest elections scam in Zambias history.