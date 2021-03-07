9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, March 7, 2021
$200 million set for road construction in Muchinga

Two districts in Muchinga province have been earmarked to benefit from the 200-Million United States dollars World Bank funded rural roads connectivity project of upgrading roads in selected districts around the country.

Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, Vincent Mwale said in Muchinga Province, Chinsali and Shiwang’andu districts have been selected to benefit from the project of upgrading roads to quality standards.

Mr. Mwale who was speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Muchinga province Minister Malozo Sichone in Chinsali today, charged that Government will continue to prioritize road infrastructure development throughout the country in order to enhance safe transportation of goods and services on improved roads.

“I wish to also mention that other districts such as Isoka and Nakonde will benefit from the project in the second phase which will start in the second quarter of 2021 under the same project funded by the World Bank and the Government of the Republic of Zambia,” he added.

Mr. Mwale further mentioned that government will ensure that the Chama-Matumbo and the Chama- Lundazi roads are completed in due course in order to connect Muchinga and Eastern Provinces with a modern road network.

And Muchinga Province Minister Malozo Sichone appreciated government for considering the province in the rural roads connectivity project, where Chinsali and Shiwang’andu districts will be the first to benefit.

Mr. Sichone said the upgrading of roads in the province will economically benefit the people, especially in the effective transportation of goods such as farm products on time and thus make challenges of good transportation a thing of the past.

“As people of Muchinga, we are very grateful to President Edgar Lungu for addressing issues of infrastructure with urgency,” he said.

The Provincial Minister further appealed to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure to quickly work on the Nakonde-Kanyala road which has been in a poor state for many years, lamenting that people in the area have been complaining about the state of the road for a long time.

Mr. Sichone also called on the Minister to treat the recently collapsed bridge that was washed away by heavy rains in Mafinga with immediate urgency.

And in response to both appeals, Mr Mwale assured the provincial minister that a solution will be found as both situations are matters of emergency.

Mr Mwale was in Muchinga Province check on the progress of roads and Infrastructure projects.

