Sunday, March 7, 2021
Updated:

Kampyongo in Japan for 14th UN congress on crime prevention, commits to fighting cybercrime

1
Minister of Home Affairs, Stephen Kampyongo has revealed that government is in the process of passing laws to domesticate international laws and treaties which are aimed at clamping down sophisticated criminal acts, including cybercrime.

Mr. Kampyongo said once enacted, the cyber security crime law will stop criminals from exploiting the cyber space for selfish gains.

According to a statement made available to the media today by First Secretary at the Zambian Embassy in Japan Yotamu Mugara, Mr. Kampyongo was speaking today in Kyoto, Japan where he is attending the 14th United Nations Congress on crime prevention and criminal justice.

“Government is shrinking the space for cyber-crimes such as electronic fraud, cyber bullying, defamation and infringement of privacy by collaborating among member states and it is important that Zambia is part of the discourse in finding solutions to fight crime,” he said.

Mr. Kampyongo, who is accompanied by Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja, saidit was gratifying that the United Nations Congress has placed prevention of cyber-crimes by strengthening cyber laws for safer cities and populations.

He pointed out that Zambia is moving in tandem with the international community in tackling new trends of crime as seen by investments in security systems and formulation of various laws.

The congress, which has drawn participants from around the globe, is being held under the theme, ‘Advancing crime prevention, criminal justice and rule of law: towards the achievement of the 2030 Agenda’.

The UN Crime Congress, which is held once every five years since 1955, is one of the largest conferences of the UN in the field of crime prevention and criminal justice.

