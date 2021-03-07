Zambia’s first female Professor, Hon. Nkandu Luo has paid glowing tribute to President Edgar Lungu for standing for gender equality and equity in the nation.

Speaking Friday on the round table talk in Lusaka, Prof Luo said Zambia had passed the gender equality and equity bill which had now become law.

She said President Lungu had further demonstrated his support for women by appointing a woman, Mrs Inonge Wina as first female Vice President of Zambia.

Prof Luo who is also fisheries and Livestock Minister however bemoaned that women don’t support each other and urged them to be more united especially that society still remains male dominated.

She said many are the times that women are pulled down by fellow women.

“In my constituency in Munali, my fellow women are in the forefront saying we now want a man and yet I have delivered development in constituency. Munali is now a far much better place than it used to be. I have prudently utilized the constituency development fund. I help a lot of orphans to go to school. What I will not do is line up people and dish them money.. That I will not do because its a cause of confusion. If I line up people and give them hundred Kwachas, what about others who won’t recieve a hundred Kwacha? She said.

And Hon. Luo has urged women to love themselves stating if they haven’t done so in the past, to use the occasion of women’s day on monday the 8th of March 2021, to begin to love themselves.

She said women are so important in each aspect of life and that their importance cannot be over emphasised.

She said women’s day is a very important occasion not to protest as women but to celebrate the achievements of women and for women to remind themselves that they still have work to do so that the male gender begins to appreciate the important role women play in society.

On Monday, 8th March 2021, the world will commemorate Women’s day under the theme choose to challenge.

Women’s day is an annual event that has been celebrated worldwide since 1911.