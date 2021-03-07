The Zambia Bureau of Standards (ZABS) has intensified the engagement of producers and other stakeholders on having their products meet required standards and are certified.

ZABS Executive Director, Manuel Mutale said ZABS wants to ensure that all the commodities that are on the markets and in chain stores are certified and meet the required standards.

Mr. Mutale said having high quality products will help the country move forward economically.

He said this during a courtesy call on Mwinilunga District Administrative Officer Kelvin Ndandanda.

“I am here with my team to carry out our role of developing standards and providing conformity assessments to industries and help them implement standards that enhance the quality of products and services for economic growth,” he said.

Mr. Mutale said Mwinilunga district has a good number of industrial projects that will need to work with ZABS for quality assurance of their goods and services.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ndandanda said ZABS’ visit to Mwinilunga district will give an opportunity to the general public to know and embrace the importance of standard and quality assurance of products and services.

He said the honey, milling and fruit juices are the sectors that require ZABS’ help in terms of packaging and quality assurance.

ZABS is in Mwinilunga to check on production and packaging businesses and ascertain their compliance to national standards.