DIV 1 WRAP:Konkola Feel Blade Effect After Lead Cut

Konkola Blades’ lead at the top of the FAZ National Division 1 table has been cut to just goal difference as at Week 20.

This follows Konkola’s goalless draw at home against Mpulungu on the same weekend second placed Kansanshi Dynamos beat Police College 1-0 in Solwezi.

Erick Yema’s lone goal secured three points for Kansanshi at home in Solwezi.

Both Konkola and Kansanshi sit on 39 points each after playing 20 matches but the Chililabombwe side has a better goal difference of 17.

Meanwhile, Kafue Celtic have moved back into the top three following a 1-0 win over National Assembly.

The win has pushed Celtic to 35 points, four behind leaders Konkola.

City of Lusaka have dropped one place down to number four after forcing a 1-1 draw against Nchanga Rangers in Lusaka on Sunday.

Congolese Papy Kabongo equalised for City ten minutes away from full time to cancel Nchanga’s first half strike registered by winger Kunda Nkandu.

Yamoto have 35 points and eighth placed Nchanga have 29 points.

Elsewhere on Sunday, forward Nawa Nawa’s goal propelled Mighty Mufulira Wanderers to a 1-0 win over Kashikishi Warriors at Shinde Stadium.

The win moved Mighty two places up the table to number seven with 30 points from 20 matches.

Week 20 Results

City of Lusaka 1-1 Nchanga Rangers

Kabwe Youth 2-1 Livingston Pirates

MUZA 2-0 Zesco Shockers

Kansanshi Dynamos 1-0 Police College

Zesco Malaiti 1-2 Gomes FC

Mufulira Wanderers 1-0 Kashikishi Warriors

Trident FC 1-0 Chambishi FC

Konkola Blades 0-0 Mpulungu Harbour

National Assembly 0-1 Kafue Celtics

Previous articleUPND Condems PF's Paul Moonga statement against Malawi Judiciary

