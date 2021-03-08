Minister of Health, Jonas Chanda says the country has continued to record reduced numbers of COVID-19 admission cases.

Dr Chanda said the cases are improving from statistical highs of 510 cases per day at the peak of the second wave of the pandemic in January 2021 to as low as 183 cases today.

He however, said majority of those admitted are critically ill, and emphasized that this is a reflection of the circumstances in communities and the need to keep observing COVID-19 preventive measures.

“COVID-19 situation update for the last 24 hours is as follows: We recorded 234 new cases out of 3,090 tests conducted. The new cases reported by province are broken down as follows: 120 Lusaka, 44 Copperbelt, 33 Luapula, 23 Eastern, 6 Northern, 6 Southern and 2 North-western. There were no cases reported from Central, Muchinga and Western provinces. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases recorded to 82, 655,” he said.

Dr Chanda said the country has recorded eight deaths with Lusaka having the highest number of three and other affected areas are North- Western, Copperbelt and Muchinga Provinces.

“We recorded a combined total of 778 recoveries from both the COVID-19 isolation facilities and home management, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 78,721 (95 percent). We currently have 2,802 active cases, of whom 2,619 (93percent) are under community management and 183 (7 percent) are admitted to our COVID-19 isolation facilities,” he said.

He said among those admitted, 129 are on Oxygen therapy and 29 are in critical condition.

Dr Chanda said the ministry continues to conduct training for health workers in order to strengthen case management capacity.

“In our bid to strengthen disease burdens including maternal and neonatal death. We are seeking innovative ways and means of ensuring that our High Dependency Units (HDU) benefit beyond the newly infrastructure development from the National Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA), equipment and tools to support patient care,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Chanda said schools and higher learning institutions play an important role in supporting communities in observing COVID-19 precautions in order to avoid disruptions to the educational calendar.

He said school surveillance and monitoring is ongoing to ensure that learning institutions remain a safe environment for learners and teachers.

“This week, the Ministry of Health in collaboration with our counterparts from the Ministry of Education will be disseminating the consolidated guidelines for schools, which provide among others a monitoring checklist, to ensure that our schools have a standardized and systematic structure in place with regard to monitoring and adherence to public health guidance,” explained Dr Chanda.

This is contained in a statement availed to ZANIS in Lusaka today by Dr Chanda.