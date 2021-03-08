Over 100 opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) members in Kasama district have left their party to join the ruling Patriotic Front (PF).

PF Kasama central constituency chairman Thandizani Mbewe, who welcomed the defectors said the PF is a friendly party which is willing to work with everyone.

Mr. explained that people are joining the ruling party because of the many developmental activities the PF government has implemented across the country.

He said when he welcomed defectors in Mulilansolo ward in Kasama that Zambians are also happy about President Edgar Lungu’s leadership which is focused on development.

“People have seen that our President is a goal oriented leader who is delivering developments to all parts of the country. There is no place in Zambia where you will not find development the PF has initiated,” he said.

Mr. Mbewe has since urged the new members to freely consult on issues concerning the party and to follow its manifesto in order to deliver the much needed development in the district.

“We are receiving you with both hands and we are ready to receive more people who want to be part of the PF,” said Mr. Mbewe.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Patience Musanda, who was UPND Kasama central constituency secretary explained that the former UPND members left their party due to lack of growth and development.

“We are tired of not seeing any improvement in the party and as such we have decided to join the PF,” she said.

Ms. Musanda explained that the pro-poor policies that the PF is implementing are very commendable.

She cited the social cash transfer scheme and the various girls and women empowerment programmes as some of the initiatives that the government is implementing.