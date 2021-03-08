Deputy Army Commander, Dennis Sitali has observed that the role which Zambia played in the liberation struggle for neighbouring Zimbabwe was a significant undertaking that continues to strengthen relations between the two countries.

The undertaking led to the death of many people at Kavalamanja and Kakaro villages in Luangwa district in Lusaka province.

Major General Sitali noted that the commemoration of the liberation struggle reminds the people of Zimbabwe about Zambia’s contribution towards the independence of that country.

He said the Zambia Army attaches significance to the historical event as it symbolizes the courage and patriotism of the Zambian people and attests to the country’s contribution towards the goals for liberty, freedom and peace in Africa.

He was speaking at remembrance day in the Luangwa district.

And Major Gen. Sitali has revealed that Zambia Army plans to construct a military museum in Lusaka’s Chalala area at Green Buffalos’ recreation center to preserve military historical events.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Zambia’s, Charity Charamba said her country remains indebted to the Zambian people for accommodating Zimbabweans during the liberation struggle.

Ms. Charamba further said the commemoration reminds her country to reflect on the contributions made by Zambia to ensure that Zimbabwe gains self-rule.

She has since called for the preservation of historical events at Kavalamanja saying this is the only way knowledge about the undertaking could be passed on to young people.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwean envoy has disclosed that her country has provided US$26,344 meant for the construction of two classroom blocks at Kavalamanja memorial primary school.

This gesture, which was handed over to Zambia’s Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary Fredrick Phiri on behalf of Zimbabwe Trade Forces, was done to fulfil the Zimbabwean government’s pledge.

Meanwhile, National Heritage Conservation Commission Executive Director, Collins Chibote, thanked the Zambian government for prioritizing heritage conservation.

Mr. Chibote said the construction of infrastructure and roads leading to heritage sites was a way of encouraging the citizen to appreciate the sites.