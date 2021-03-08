9.5 C
Zambia’s MoU with African Parks to bring Development in Kafue National Park

Parliamentary Caucus Committee Chairperson, Anthony Kasandwe says the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between government and African Parks (AP) will bring development in Kafue National Park.

Mr Kasandwe said the committee will continue lobbying government to have a long term agreement with AP, an international Non-Governmental Organisation that has been working in Zambia for over 15 years.

Speaking during a meeting between the Caucus and AP held in Kafue National Park, Mr Kasandwe said it should the clear from the onset that Priority Support Plan (PSP) does not mean the State has sold out the park but a partnership that is aimed at improving tourism in Zambia’s national protected area.

The Bangweulu Parliamentarian urged African Parks to develop a tourism package in the park so that more tourists are attracted to the area.

And African Parks Country Director, James Milanzi said to develop a good tourism product in the Kafue requires time through a long term Memorandum of Understanding that will allow the organization to come up with infrastructure development to increase the tourism season in the area.

He noted that long term investment strategy would attract serious investors who will put up the necessary lodging facilities thereby making accommodation affordable.

Meanwhile, Mukambi Safari Lodge Director, Edjan van der Heide said when tourist arrivals to the park increase, the cost of doing business will go down.

He said a long term plan between government and AP will help increase the tourism season and boost business.

This is contained in statement availed to ZANIS in Lusaka today by Ministry of Tourism, Public Relations Officer, Sakabilo Kalembwe.

