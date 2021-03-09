9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, March 9, 2021
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

78 year old man commits suicide after being accused of bewitching and killing his wife

By Chief Editor
44 views
0
Rural News 78 year old man commits suicide after being accused of bewitching and...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A 78 year old man of Chifunabuli district in Luapula Province has committed suicide. Confirming the incident to ZANIS in Chifunabuli, Luapula Province Police Commissioner, Chilije Nyirenda identified the deceased as Luscious Chanda of Chishi Island in Chief Mbulu’s Chiefdom.

Mr Nyirenda disclosed that Chanda took his life by hanging himself to a tree in the bush using a necktie.

He said the incidence was reported to Chifunabuli Police by a 34 year old man identified as Arnold Ntambeni of the same island after the body was discovered hanging to a tree.

Mr Nyirenda revealed that the deceased was accused of bewitching and killing his wife before he committed suicide.

He said Police officers visited the scene and advised the deceased’s relatives to bury him and mark the grave.

Previous articlePolice arrest a Suspect who killed a Social Cash Transfer Manager and stole K 91, 800

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

78 year old man commits suicide after being accused of bewitching and killing his wife

A 78 year old man of Chifunabuli district in Luapula Province has committed suicide. Confirming the incident to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Women advised against shunning promotions in rural area

Rural News Chief Editor - 7
Southern Province Permanent Secretary, Joyce Bwacha has implored women in the region not to shun leadership positions in rural areas as they aspire to...
Read more

Covid-19 team urged to be tough on ‘stubborn’ bar owners

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
The District Commissioner’s office in Mambwe has urged the Covid-19 multisectoral team in the area to get tough on bar owners who are disregarding...
Read more

Water shortage hit parts of Chikankata district

Rural News Chief Editor - 0
A critical shortage of safe drinking water has hit Shamutamba and Twengelele area in Chikankata district of Southern province. The two communities are walking...
Read more

Phase I of the $ 40 million Water Reticulation project in Luapula Province makes progress

Rural News Chief Editor - 0
Minister of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental protection Raphael Nakachinda has disclosed that phase one of the 40 million United states dollars Water...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.