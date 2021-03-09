A 78 year old man of Chifunabuli district in Luapula Province has committed suicide. Confirming the incident to ZANIS in Chifunabuli, Luapula Province Police Commissioner, Chilije Nyirenda identified the deceased as Luscious Chanda of Chishi Island in Chief Mbulu’s Chiefdom.

Mr Nyirenda disclosed that Chanda took his life by hanging himself to a tree in the bush using a necktie.

He said the incidence was reported to Chifunabuli Police by a 34 year old man identified as Arnold Ntambeni of the same island after the body was discovered hanging to a tree.

Mr Nyirenda revealed that the deceased was accused of bewitching and killing his wife before he committed suicide.

He said Police officers visited the scene and advised the deceased’s relatives to bury him and mark the grave.