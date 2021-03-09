Entertainment NewsFeature Lifestyle Updated: March 9, 2021 Eddie Black to release new single titled ‘Tija’ By staff March 9, 2021 44 views 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Entertainment News Eddie Black to release new single titled 'Tija' staff Eddie Black is set to release his first single of 2021. Tija is a Tonga word which means Run. The song was produced by DJ Twenty 6 and Don C at Jeromix Media in Lusaka. Mixed and Mastered by Crown Beats. Tija will be released on 15th March. Previous articleZambia U17 Heading Back Home After AFCON U17 is Cancelled LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. - Advertisement - Loading... Latest News Entertainment Newsstaff - March 9, 20210Eddie Black to release new single titled ‘Tija’ Eddie Black is set to release his first single of 2021. Tija is a Tonga word which means Run. The song...Read more Feature Sports Zambia U17 Heading Back Home After AFCON U17 is Cancelled sports - March 9, 2021 Feature Politics Nalumango calls on women to rise up and demand their rights Chief Editor - March 9, 2021 Columns It’s the abuse of the police by President Lungu that has led to loss in public confidence Chief Editor - March 9, 2021 General News Japan to help Zambia strengthen criminal justice systems Chief Editor - March 9, 2021 More Articles In This Category Andrew Sardanis gave his life to Zambia, and Zambia its soul to him Feature Lifestyle Chief Editor - March 8, 2021 18 By Sishuwa Sishuwa Because of our close friendship, Andrew Sardanis many times asked me to speak at his funeral. I always gave the same... Read more Profile: Chingola Municipal Council Director of Housing and Social Services Ms. Tilyenji Mwanza Feature Lifestyle Chief Editor - March 6, 2021 23 By Believe Chisanga As we celebrate Women’s Day on 8th March, it is imperative that we honor the women who have broken records and dominances... Read more Bobby East relapses his first single for 2021, ‘All over ‘ Entertainment News staff - March 3, 2021 3 Bobby East brings you his first single of 2021 'All Over' , featuring gifted singer Jorzi. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7q4JOKNvauc Read more Chanda Mbao Helps Take Zambian Tourism to the World Entertainment News staff - March 1, 2021 1 Award-winning Zambian Hip-Hop artist Chanda Mbao is back with something new for Zambian music fans. This time he’s put together something quite unique in... Read more - Advertisement -