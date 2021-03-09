9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Eddie Black to release new single titled 'Tija'

By staff
Eddie Black is set to release his first single of 2021.
Tija is a Tonga word which means Run.
The song was produced by DJ Twenty 6 and Don C at Jeromix Media in Lusaka.
Mixed and Mastered by Crown Beats.
Tija will be released on 15th March.

 

