Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs, Godfridah Sumaili has called on the church to continue praying for the peace in the nation ahead of the general elections slated for August this year.

Reverend Sumaili said the Church needs to intervene on behalf of the entire nation, and ensure that peace prevails, as the nation heads to the polls on August 12, 2021.

She however expressed gratitude to the church for their continued prayers for the nation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said Zambia is a Christian nation and that fruits of wickedness will not prevail, for as long as everyone remains united and seeks God’s guidance, peace and protection.

“We are praying for a bloodshed and violence free election. We are going to the polls knowing that God is the one who chooses leaders, so we shall accept whoever wins”, she said.

Mrs. Sumaili said the government respects the will of the Zambian people and will accept whoever IS chosen as President, in the forthcoming elections.

She said this during a meeting held with the Lusaka Pastors Fellowship at the Evangelical Christian Centre this morning.

Speaking during the same meeting, Lusaka Pastors Fellowship Chairperson Christopher Kabunda explained that the church is a beacon of peace and will not be used by any politician to foster agendas that compromise the peace of the country.

He said the church will continue asking God for guidance on matters relating to the leadership of the country based on the fruits of godliness as guided in the word of God.

Mr Kabunda noted that the church remains non-partisan, but will guide the nation as this is the role of the clergy.

Meanwhile, Mr Kabunda expressed gratitude to government for launching an empowerment program for the church and the clergy.

Government through the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs launched the Religious and Faith Based Organizations Empowerment scheme that is aimed at empowering churches and their charity work.

This will be done through cooperatives using rotation funds, given as grants through the church mother bodies.