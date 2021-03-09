Women’s History Museum has launched a creative call to collaborate with Zambian artists in various disciplines to develop creative products inspired by the research the museum is doing on original Zambian objects and artefacts in partnership with the National Museum of World Culture in Sweden

In line with our mission to cultivate cultural heritage preservation and our partnership with the National Museum of World Culture’s in Sweden we conceived the Shared Histories project, which is a collaborative digital platform centred around cultural object repatriation through digital means and works to address the gap in cultural knowledge by providing and increasing accessibility to Zambian cultural objects which have over centuries found their way outside of their communities of origin and thus have been inaccessible to most. The experiences and contributions of owners of heritage and objects have been erased from the mainstream socio-economic and cultural history in Zambia as a result of the country’s colonial legacy and post-colonial tensions.

Fabric-ATED Stories is a programme which looks to empower creatives engaged in media, art, music, graphic design, fashion design and creative writing through a mentorship programme which seeks to aid in the development of original creative work and products inspired by these objects. The selected creative and their original products will be part of an international exhibition at The National Museum of World Cultures in Sweden, as well as in The Women’s History Museum of Zambia ([email protected]) The application process is as follows: Creatives need to email the Women’s History Museum with their portfolio and a sample of their work between the 3rd and 17th of March 2021. Successful applicants will be contacted by a representative of the organization with further details.