No sooner had Zambia Under-17 settled down at the 2021 AFCON U17 in Morocco, than have had to pack their bags to return home.

This follows the sudden cancellation of the 2021 AFCON U17 in Morocco due to the Covid-19.

Zambia arrived in Morocco on Friday where they set up base in Rabat ahead of the March 14 Group A opening game against Cote d’Ivoire.

Below is the full official statement released on Monday night by the Confederation of African Football on the cancellation of the tournament:

The CAF Emergency Committee met on Monday, March 08, 2021 in Rabat, Morocco to decide on the holding of the 2021 U17 Total Africa Cup of Nations.

The Committee was made aware of the constraints faced by some of the participating member associations as well as the host country including the fact that the coronavirus pandemic continues to present significant challenges for the organization of international sporting events.

Taking into account the cancellation by FIFA of the Under-17 World Cup for which the U-17 CAN was no longer qualifying, the Committee further noted:

• The resurgence of the Covid19 pandemic.

• Increased restrictions on international travel

• Uncertainty about the evolution of the situation

For all these reasons, the Committee decided to cancel the 2021 edition of the Total U17 Africa Cup of Nations.