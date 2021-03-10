9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Health
Updated:

NHIMA to reduce costs of medical treatment – Health Minister

Minister of Health, Jonas Chanda says the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIMA) will make treatment of medical conditions that require expensive medical procedures to be affordable for ordinary Zambians.

Speaking when he visited Kamuchanga District Hospital in Mufulira District, Dr. Chanda said NHIMA will protect citizens from going bankrupt due to sudden illness that requires expensive medical procedures.

He said in the past, citizens had to sell houses and other properties to enable them to afford medical care due to lack of insurance.

The Minister said NHIMA will directly benefit patients as 90 percent of the funds realized from the scheme will be pumped back into health facilities.

“What we are doing is pulling resources, and because not everyone gets sick at the same time, resources are available for those who need them, and health care becomes affordable for everyone,” he said.

Meanwhile, the business community in Mufulira District has welcomed the government’s announcement of plans to roll out the scheme to the informal sector.

Mufulira Business Association Chairperson, Martin Mbewe said the scheme will help small and large scale businessmen and women, as it will enable them to access equal health care.

