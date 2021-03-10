Some medical doctors and dental surgeons held a peaceful protest at Ministry of Health Headquarters (Ndeke House) over government’s failure to employ and deploy them.

Those interviewed say they feel let down by the Zambian government after putting in a lot of hours of study to enable them graduate.

They said the pronouncements by government that it will employ more health workers has not been backed by action as no one from their group has received any letter of appointment.

But Ministry of Health permanent secretary for technical services Dr Kennedy Malama says the ministry has received treasury authority to recruit 395 health workers, including doctors.

In a statement issued after meeting representatives of the 400 doctors seeking employment in the public service, Dr Malama urged the doctors to be patient as the matter of recruitment of health workers, including doctors, was a priority to government and will continue receiving attention.

“The doctors were making enquiries when the government of the republic of Zambia through the ministry of health will employ them. The doctors were updated that the ministry of Health has received treasury authority to recruit 395 health workers and this included doctors. However, from this treasury authority it was not possible to employ all the 400 doctors at once. It was highlighted that recruitment is done in phases depending on the availability of funds,” Dr Malama stated.

He stated that it was highlighted that government was resolved to ensuring that the inadequate human resource for health in various health facilities was addressed.

Dr Malama stated that between 2017 to date government had recruited 24,480 health workers which included doctors adding that government will continue building on this.

He stated that the meeting was held in a cordial manner and the ministry appreciated the response from the representatives of the doctors.