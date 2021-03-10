9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, March 10, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

PF in Chawama endorse Tasila Lungu

By Chief Editor
44 views
0
Feature Politics PF in Chawama endorse Tasila Lungu
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Patriotic Front in Chawama Constituency has endorsed Tasila Lungu Mwansa as its parliamentary candidate for the August 12 General elections.

The decision was announced at the unveiling ceremony of the 2021 elections PF Mobilization committee in Chawama constituency.

And In a speech read on her behalf, Mrs Mwansa called for hard work and unity among the PF members in Chawama.

“Altogether, we should start articulating the powerful vision president Edgar Lungu has for the entire country and for the betterment of Chawama,” she said.

Mrs Mwansa is currently serves as Nkoloma Ward 1 Councillor and also PF Chawama Constituency Chairperson.

And PF Chawama Constituency Vice Chairperson Rodgers Nkole said Chawama is very critical to the party hence the reason to endorse someone who is salable.

“We are giving you someone who is popular and will help the party retain the seat here in Chawama Constituency,” he said.

And Chawama Ward 2 Councillor Leonard Sikombe said Mrs Mwansa’s endorsement has been done on merit due to the outstanding works she has done.

The Chawama seat is currently held by Lawrence Sichalwe.

Mrs Tasila Musonda
Mrs Tasila Musonda

Previous articleIntra party elections encouraged by Zambian Institute of Governance

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

PF in Chawama endorse Tasila Lungu

The Patriotic Front in Chawama Constituency has endorsed Tasila Lungu Mwansa as its parliamentary candidate for the August 12...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Intra party elections encouraged by Zambian Institute of Governance

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 0
The Zambian Institute of Governance and Civil Liberties Advocacy Platform (ZIGCLAP) Chief Executive Officer Francis Chipili has encouraged political parties to demonstrate their...
Read more

Women bemoan low levels of participation in politics

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 4
The Non-Governmental Coordinating Committee in Mongu district in Western province has bemoaned the low levels of women participation in politics in the country. NGOCC...
Read more

Nalumango calls on women to rise up and demand their rights

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 14
United Party for National Development (UPND) Vice President, Ms Mutale Nalumango has called on women in the country to rise up and demand their...
Read more

UPND Condems PF’s Paul Moonga statement against Malawi Judiciary

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 14
Paul Moonga’s wild allegations against the Malawian Judiciary are a serious Diplomatic blunder! Media reports carried by the Mast Newspaper dated 6 March 2021, attributed...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.