Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Feature Sports
Tribute Pour in For Late Coach Weston Mumba

By sports
Sports Feature Sports Tribute Pour in For Late Coach Weston Mumba
Tributes are pouring in for the late coach Weston Mumba who died on Tuesday at Levy Mwanawasa General Hospital in Lusaka.

Mumba played for and later coached Zamsure.

His other coaching stints include Lusaka City Council FC, Lusaka Dynamos, Forest Rangers and Mufulira Blackpool.

“I am heartbroken. Words cannot describe how much I enjoyed your training and guidance,” said Green Eagles striker Linekar Mwiikisa.

“One of the coaches who made me love and enjoy the game,” Mwiikisa said.

Ex-Zambia and Nchanga Rangers coach Harry Milanzi said:”We will miss you coach. My condolences to the Mumba family.”

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) is equally saddened by the death of Mumba.

“We are saddened by the death of Winston Mumba, he was a gentleman whose contribution in building current and future stars will remain with us for a long time,” said FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala.

“He coached at many clubs which demonstrates how much value he brought to the game. We can only wish the family God’s guidance in this difficult time.”

