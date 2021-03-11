TP Mazembe defender Chongo Kabaso has been hailed for accepting his latest Chipolopolo call-up months after being controversially dropped from the squad.

Zambia coach Micho has named Kabaso in his squad to face Algeria in a must-win Group H AFCON qualifier on March 25 in Lusaka before visiting Zimbabwe in Harare on March 29.

The Zambia Football Fans Association (ZAFFA) say Kabaso has demonstrated patriotism by honouring his Chipolopolo call-up.

“You know he has put his country first. For him to accept the call-up I think he has the heart for the nation,” said ZAFFA General Secretary Chawezi Katwizi.

DR Congo based Kabaso was last October acrimoniously banished from the National Team after Zambia’s 2-1 friendly loss away to Kenya in Nairobi.

“Thumbs up to Chongo Kabaso. He wants the nation to win and it is commendable.”

“I think it is a very good move by the experienced defender. Personal grudges or whatever disappointment should be put behind,” added Chawezi.