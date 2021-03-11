Nkana coach Kelvin Kaindu has slammed his defenders for letting down the team in Wednesday’s 3-0 away loss in Cairo against Egyptian side Pyramids FC.

Kaindu’s side found themselves two-down in the opening 9 minutes of the first half.

Mahmoud Wadi struck in the 2nd minute and Eslam Issa added the second in the 9th minute to send Pyramids 2-0 into the break.

It was the third time in Nkana’s last four competitive games that they have conceded an opening goal in the first 4 minutes of the first half.

Pyramids sealed the 3 points through Mohamoud Farouk who came off the bench in the 64th minute to score in stoppage time.

Despite the margin of the defeat, Kaindu praised goalkeeper Moses Mapulanga for making some crucial saves.

“The worrying thing is the way the defenders are defending. It is so worrisome despite Mapulanga conceding those three goals, he was outstanding in goals,” Kaindu said.

“But we are not strong, there is no resistance from the defenders, any small attack is ending up on goal and I think we really need to work very hard in the way that we want to defend as a big team.”

Nkana are bottom of Group D after the match-day-one defeat to the early leaders Pyramids.

They host second placed Raja Casablanca of Morocco on match-day-two this Wednesday at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.



Raja were 1-0 winners at home over third placed Namungo of Tanzania in Casablanca on Wednesday.