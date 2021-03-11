9.5 C
Economy
Updated:

Kapiri Mposhi Glass Company Shuts Down Operations, Blaming Influx of Cheap Glass Imports

By Chief Editor
Over 100 workers at Eagle Glass Manufacturing Company in Kapiri Mposhi have been declared redundant after management announced the closure of the glass manufacturing factory barely one year of operation.

The company has closed down and terminated contracts for all its employees citing dwindled business activity affected by an influx of cheap glass imports on the Zambian market.

Eagle Glass Managing Director, ZHI ZHAO has confirmed the development to ZANIS saying the company was also experiencing a decrease in sales of its glass products due to the impact of the Coronavirus and the constant break down of its glass production line.

“We cannot cope with the pressure in the market because of cheap glass products imports and the impact of the Coronavirus,” Mr ZHAO said.

Mr ZHAO said the company has already prepared funds to pay gratuities and a month’s salary for all the workers who have been declared redundant.

Mr ZHAO assured that the company will resume operations once the business activity improves on the local market and when repairs are done on its production line.

“We are going to pay all the workers and they will be re-engaged once we resume operations in the near future,” Mr ZHAO said.

Last week, employees at the factory protested over reports the company intended to close down and lay them off without being paid their dues.

Meanwhile, District Commissioner, Smart Mwila has regretted the closure of the company which provided over 100 direct jobs for the locals.

“The opening of Eagle Grass last year was a breath of fresh air in terms of employment and the economic status of the district,” Mr Mwila said.

Mr Mwila has however commended Eagle Glass management for ensuring that redundant workers are paid their dues before laying them off.

Production at the US$15 million glass factory with annual production capacity of up to 50,000 tonnes of flat and laminated glass commenced in 2020.

FILE PICTURES OF THE PROMISE IN 2018

