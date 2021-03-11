9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, March 11, 2021
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Zambia Face Morocco in U17 Friendly

By sports
44 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Zambia Face Morocco in U17 Friendly
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia U17 will play Morocco today in a junior international friendly in Rabat.

The match comes after the cancellation of the 2021 AFCON U17 because of Covid-19 concerns that Morocco were due to host from March 13-31.

“We are thrilled to have secured this friendly match with Morocco which will enable the boys to have a feel of playing at the highest level on the continent,” FAZ technical director Lyson Zulu said.

“It would have been unfortunate if the team went back to Zambia without playing any match and as FAZ, we feel that this match is a good test for the boys considering that Morocco was in the same group as us.”

Morocco and Zambia were drawn together in Group A alongside Cote d’Ivoire and Uganda.

Previous articleUPND opens applications for MPs, to charge K 5 000 per applicant

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Zambia Face Morocco in U17 Friendly

Zambia U17 will play Morocco today in a junior international friendly in Rabat. The match comes after the cancellation of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Napsa Stars Tumble in Morocco

Feature Sports sports - 0
Hopes that Napsa Stars would redeem some Zambian pride on match-day-one in the 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup group stages were dash this evening after...
Read more

Tribute Pour in For Late Coach Weston Mumba

Feature Sports sports - 1
Tributes are pouring in for the late coach Weston Mumba who died on Tuesday at Levy Mwanawasa General Hospital in Lusaka. Mumba played for and...
Read more

Walter Bwalya Gets DR Congo Call-up

Feature Sports sports - 1
Striker Walter Bwalya has received his debut DR Congo call-up. The former Forest Rangers and Nkana striker is part of DR Congo coach Christian Nsengi's...
Read more

Nkana Fall to Pyramids in Cairo

Feature Sports sports - 1
Nkana have launched the CAF Confederation Cup group stage with a huge loss at Egyptian side Pyramids. Kalampa were unsettled by Pyramids' early goals to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.