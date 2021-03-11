Zambia U17 will play Morocco today in a junior international friendly in Rabat.

The match comes after the cancellation of the 2021 AFCON U17 because of Covid-19 concerns that Morocco were due to host from March 13-31.

“We are thrilled to have secured this friendly match with Morocco which will enable the boys to have a feel of playing at the highest level on the continent,” FAZ technical director Lyson Zulu said.

“It would have been unfortunate if the team went back to Zambia without playing any match and as FAZ, we feel that this match is a good test for the boys considering that Morocco was in the same group as us.”

Morocco and Zambia were drawn together in Group A alongside Cote d’Ivoire and Uganda.