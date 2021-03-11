Zambia drew 1-1 with Morocco in an Under-17 international friendly played away at Mohamed VI in Rabat on Thursday.

The friendly comes after the cancellation of the 2021 AFCON U17 that Morocco was due to host from March 13-31 but is off following Covid-19 concerns.

Zambia took a 1-0 half-time lead through midfielder Julius Kumwenda in the 10th minute with a fine shot that beat Morocco goalkeeper Sami Tlemcani.

The score line remained that way until stoppage time when Bilal Khannous leveled matters.

Morocco and Zambia were also drawn together in the 2021 AFCON U17 Group A that also included Uganda and Cote d’Ivoire.

Zambia, who arrived in Morocco last Friday, return home this weekend.