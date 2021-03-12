9.5 C
Chilufya Happy With U17 Friendly Results, Hopes AFCON U17 Returns

By sports
Zambia Under-17 coach George Chilufya is praying that the cancelled Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations will be re-organised soon.

Covid-19 this week forced the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) to cancel the 2021 Africa Cup that Morocco was due to host from March 13-31.

Speaking after Zambia drew 1-1 with Morocco in a friendly on Thursday, Chilufya said his team is going back home with heads high after the practice match.

“I think this friendly match has taken off the disappointment from our boys,” Chilufya said.

“I think our boys are going home with their heads high and with high confidence levels.”

Chilufya added:”Hopefully the AFCON is coming back soon.”

Zambia, who arrived in Morocco, last Friday, will return home this weekend.

